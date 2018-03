From the section

Andy Davies' Wrexham travel to FA Trophy finalists Bromley with a full squad available.

James Jennings and Manny Smith are both available following suspension and injury respectively.

Friday night's game will be Wembley-bound Bromley's third in six days which may force manager Neil Smith into making personnel changes.

Wrexham currently sit fourth, level on points with third-place Tranmere, whilst Bromley are 10th.