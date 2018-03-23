Fifa rankings: England women up to all-time high of second behind USA

Media playback is not supported on this device Phil Neville's England beat France 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup

England women have moved up a place to second in the Fifa world rankings, their highest ever position.

They are now Europe's top-ranked side behind reigning world champions USA, who stay top, with Olympic champions Germany down a place in third.

Phil Neville became the Lionesses' new head coach in January.

England finished runners-up in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month after beating France 4-1, drawing 2-2 with Germany and losing 1-0 to the US.

Scotland have moved up a place to 22nd, while Wales are up a place in 34th and Northern Ireland have fallen a place to 56th.