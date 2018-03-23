Jake Lawlor: Guiseley defender joins AFC Fylde on season-long loan deal

Jake Lawlor joined Guiseley from Harrogate Railway

AFC Fylde have signed defender Jake Lawlor on loan from fellow National League side Guiseley.

The 26-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will spend the rest of the season at Mill Farm.

Lawlor has made 24 appearances for Guiseley this season and helped the Lions to promotion in 2014-15.

Fylde boss Dave Challinor said: "We've had an interest in Jake for a long time. He could be a really important player for us between now and May."

Guiseley have also signed Bradford winger Ellis Hudson on loan until the end of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.