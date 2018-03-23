Andy Cannon: Rochdale midfielder to see specialist over fractured cheekbone

Andy Cannon (right) played in both of Rochdale's FA Cup games with Tottenham

Rochdale manager Keith Hill says he hopes midfielder Andy Cannon will play again this season despite fracturing his cheekbone.

The 22-year-old was forced off during Tuesday's defeat by Fleetwood and will see a specialist next week.

"If he does need an operation then he'll be out for the season," Hill told Dale's official website.

"If he doesn't, to play again, if we can protect it with a mask, it's essential he proves his fitness."