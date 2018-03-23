Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy hail arrival of 'one of most winningest players of all time'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 games for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was described by LA Galaxy as "one of the winningest players of all time" after completing a move to the Major League Soccer club.

Ibrahimovic's signing was announced in an advert in the LA Times, with Galaxy later officially confirming the deal.

The full-page advert in Friday's edition of the newspaper had a message from the Swedish striker, 36, saying: "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome."

LA Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid said: "He'll have a very positive impact."

He added: "Adding one of the finest goal scorers in this sport's history to our roster will tremendously help our club in the hunt for a sixth MLS Cup,

"As one of the winningest players of all time, we are confident that Zlatan can be one of the most dangerous strikers in our league."

Ibrahimovic arrives on a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United on Thursday.

His contract at United was due to expire in the summer after 20 months at the club.

In an interview with the LA Times on Thursday, Ibrahimovic was asked if Los Angeles was big enough to handle his personality, to which he replied: "If it's not, I'll make it bigger."

When he arrived at United, he had said: "I'll be the God of Manchester."

"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there," the Swede told the LA Times.

"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that."

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Old Trafford side, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League, after joining from Paris St-Germain in July 2016.

The former Barcelona, Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan forward has played only seven times since damaging cruciate ligaments in April.