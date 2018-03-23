Scotland U21s claim late draw in Andorra in European Championship qualifying

Peter Houston has become Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill's assistant in recent weeks

A stoppage-time goal from Lewis Morgan rescued a point for Scotland Under-21s away to Andorra.

Morgan went close in the first half and team-mate Jason Kerr missed the target from a promising position early in the second period.

Kerr then fouled Ricard Fernandez, who scored the resulting penalty.

But Morgan levelled in the 91st minute, meaning the Scots move on to eight points from six games in European Championship qualifying

Scot Gemmill's side remain fourth, level on points with Ukraine and Netherlands, who both now have a game in hand, while England are five points clear at the top.

With four games left in Group 4, the Scots' next qualifier is at home to Andorra in September.

Andorra U21: Iker, Pablos, Christian Garcia, Llovera, Pomares, Claudi Bove (Vales 80), Reyes (Guillen 89), Castillo, Cervos, Martinez, Fernandez (Armada 90). Subs: Silverio, Rebelo, Aleix Bove, Maria Tizon.

Scotland U21: Fulton, Cadden, Kerr, Souttar, Taylor, Campbell, Docherty (Brophy 53), Mallan (Smith 61),Burke (Wright 81), Hardie, Morgan. Subs: Doohan, Burt, Muirhead, St Clair.