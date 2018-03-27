Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Eastleigh v Dover Athletic
-
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 6Cresswell
- 15ObileyeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 71'minutes
- 12Broom
- 7Wood
- 22BoyceBooked at 46mins
- 10Yeates
- 24Miley
- 26MatthewsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTogwellat 90'minutes
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallum
- 4Togwell
- 13Flitney
- 19Hollands
- 25Williamson
- 29Dennett
Dover
- 1Walker
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Parry
- 11Pinnock
- 8Brundle
- 6Essam
- 26Lokko
- 4Gallifuoco
- 28BellamyBooked at 90mins
- 17BirdSubstituted forJeffreyat 80'minutes
- 30Azeez
- 2Passley
- 16Okosieme
- 23Daniel
- 25Jeffrey
- 29Marsh-Brown
- Richard Hulme
- 1,450
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Substitution, Eastleigh. Sam Togwell replaces Sam Matthews.
Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Dover Athletic 1. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Ryan Bird.
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Ayo Obileye.
Sam Matthews (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Dover Athletic 1. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
