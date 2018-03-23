BBC Sport - Justice for Roberts: 'Rescind striker's 26-year-old red card'

'Rescind Roberts' 26-year-old red card'

  • From the section Welsh

Former Wales striker Iwan Roberts tells Elis James' Feast of Football what it was like to be sent off during the 1992 Kirin Cup in Tokyo.

Roberts was "harshly" red carded about 20 minutes into a game against Japan, and said he worried about what his mum and dad might say.

There's now talk of a campaign to get the card rescinded.

BBC Radio Wales - Elis James' Feast of Football, Episode 29- Part One - Justice for Roberts

