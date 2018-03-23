Lingard gives England victory over Dutch

Jesse Lingard's second-half goal gave a new-look England side victory over the Netherlands in a friendly in Amsterdam.

Lingard drilled home from the edge of the box shortly after Marcus Rashford had a penalty appeal turned down when he was tackled by Matthijs de Ligt.

Skipper Jordan Henderson had gone close in a relatively tame first half, but his header bounced narrowly wide.

This was England's first victory over the Netherlands since a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley at Euro '96.