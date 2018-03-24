Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica: Matt Ritchie asks fans for patience after Hampden jeers

Matt Ritchie had Scotland's best chance but was unable to beat Keylor Navas

Scotland winger Matt Ritchie has called for patience from supporters after Friday's 1-0 friendly defeat by Costa Rica.

In Alex McLeish's first match in charge since returning as Scotland boss, Marco Urena's goal gave the Central Americans victory at Hampden.

Ritchie said that given the new-look nature of the side he was disappointed to hear fans booing at full time.

"We need their support and hopefully we can have a successful spell," he said.

"It's the first game and I understand they want to win, we want to win more than anyone, but it's a work in progress.

"I know they are frustrated after the last campaign but we all need to be pulling in the same direction."

Manchester United's Scott McTominay made his Scotland debut at Hampden

With four debutants in the starting line-up - Scott McTominay, Scott McKenna, Oli McBurnie and Kevin McDonald - the hosts struggled to find any rhythm to respond to Urena's 14th-minute goal.

McLeish's side looked better after the break and Newcastle United winger Ritchie was keen to focus on that.

"A good exercise," he said of the friendly defeat by a side bound for the World Cup in Russia. "It's a new manager with new ideas and I think you could see from the first half to the second half it was much improved. That was down to the lads getting to know each other.

"It was a good night, not the result we were hoping for but, second-half, we definitely created some good chances. Hopefully we can continue to improve and be ready for the qualifiers when they come.

"The manager has come in, it's a fresh, young group and hopefully one that can develop and have a successful period for the country.

"Training has been brilliant all week. A lot of lads made their debuts and will be happy to get that out of the way. Then they can kick on and really find their feet."

The Scotland players were left disappointed with the Hampden defeat

Ritchie had the hosts' best chance of the night, breaking through on goal but firing his shot at keeper Keylor Navas, who managed to palm it over the bar.

"I was in two minds whether to take another touch or hit one and the surface wasn't the best," Ritchie added. "I tried to put my foot through it but it was right at the goalie. Maybe I should have slipped it the other side of him."

Scotland are away to Hungary on Tuesday in another friendly and Ritchie is in no doubt about what is needed.

"The main thing is we want to win games, have that winning mentality," he said.

"In the first half there were probably some small details that as a team we didn't get right, but that's down to the players. I'm sure the manager will have noticed that and we'll go and work on that in the next few days.

"If the improvement from the first half to the second half can continue, we'll be going in the right direction."