England fans: More than 100 arrests made by police over two days in Amsterdam

Dutch police said the majority of the fans arrested had been "disrupting public order"

Ninety England fans were arrested in Amsterdam on Friday after travelling to the Dutch city for the national side's friendly against the Netherlands.

That took the total number of arrests over two days beyond 100, after 25 supporters were held on Thursday.

Riot police detained 60 people in the red light district, officers said.

A number of fans booed the Dutch national anthem before England's 1-0 victory, an act manager Gareth Southgate described as "unacceptable".

There were 5,253 fans in the away section at the Amsterdam Arena.

A police spokesman said the arrests were mainly for "disturbing the peace".

"Some were arrested because they were throwing beer bottles in the direction of officers," a statement read.

"When we arrested that group it became quiet in the red light district. There were still hundreds of English people staying but they were not causing any problems."

Riot police were set to remain in Amsterdam to ensure there was no trouble following the match.

Speaking about the arrests, Southgate said: "Without knowing the details, obviously it's not something I want to hear because I think our players have represented their country really well with pride and with some style.

"Anything else that takes away from that performance for them would be a great shame."

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored England's goal.