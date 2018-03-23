BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 2-2 Linfield

Mallards strike late to deny Linfield

  • From the section Irish

Sean Noble's injury-time strike secures a crucial point for Ballinamallard in a 2-2 draw against Linfield at Ferney Park.

Ryan Curran's header had given the Mallards the lead in the second half, before Mark Stafford and an Andrew Waterworth penalty put Linfield ahead.

Mallards sub Joshua McIlwaine was sent off for a late tackle on Niall Quinn, but the hosts nicked a draw when Noble fired home late on after Robert Garrett's mistake.

