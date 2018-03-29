Championship
Birmingham15:00Ipswich
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy (right) in his first game as Ipswich boss, alongside Lee Clark
Mick McCarthy (right) came up against Birmingham and Lee Clark in his first game as Ipswich boss in 2012
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:45-19:45 BST

Birmingham left-back Jonathan Grounds could return from a knee injury which has kept him out since early February.

Midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) is unlikely to feature, while on-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher (calf) misses out.

Ipswich remain without strikers David McGoldrick and Joe Garner, who will not return from injury until next season.

It will be the club's first game since it was confirmed boss Mick McCarthy will leave at the end of the season.

The Tractor Boys are 12th with one point from their past three games, while Blues are still inside the relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with Barnsley.

SAM's prediction
Home win 51%Draw 27%Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost just one of their past 17 home matches against Ipswich Town in all competitions. Last season's 2-1 win was followed, within 24 hours, by the sacking of then boss Gary Rowett.
  • There has not been a goalless draw in this fixture in 41 meetings since April 1982.
  • Birmingham have scored the fewest set-piece goals in the Championship (four), but have also conceded the fewest (nine).
  • Ipswich have won three away matches when they have conceded first in the Championship this season, more than any other side on their travels.
  • Birmingham, the second lowest scorers in the EFL, have had fewer shots on target in home Championship games (55) than any other side.
  • The Tractor Boys are the only Championship side yet to score a penalty this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story