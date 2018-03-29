Birmingham City v Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy (right) came up against Birmingham and Lee Clark in his first game as Ipswich boss in 2012

Birmingham left-back Jonathan Grounds could return from a knee injury which has kept him out since early February.

Midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) is unlikely to feature, while on-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher (calf) misses out.

Ipswich remain without strikers David McGoldrick and Joe Garner, who will not return from injury until next season.

It will be the club's first game since it was confirmed boss Mick McCarthy will leave at the end of the season.

The Tractor Boys are 12th with one point from their past three games, while Blues are still inside the relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with Barnsley.

SAM's prediction Home win 51% Draw 27% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts