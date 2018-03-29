Birmingham City v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham left-back Jonathan Grounds could return from a knee injury which has kept him out since early February.
Midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) is unlikely to feature, while on-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher (calf) misses out.
Ipswich remain without strikers David McGoldrick and Joe Garner, who will not return from injury until next season.
It will be the club's first game since it was confirmed boss Mick McCarthy will leave at the end of the season.
The Tractor Boys are 12th with one point from their past three games, while Blues are still inside the relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with Barnsley.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost just one of their past 17 home matches against Ipswich Town in all competitions. Last season's 2-1 win was followed, within 24 hours, by the sacking of then boss Gary Rowett.
- There has not been a goalless draw in this fixture in 41 meetings since April 1982.
- Birmingham have scored the fewest set-piece goals in the Championship (four), but have also conceded the fewest (nine).
- Ipswich have won three away matches when they have conceded first in the Championship this season, more than any other side on their travels.
- Birmingham, the second lowest scorers in the EFL, have had fewer shots on target in home Championship games (55) than any other side.
- The Tractor Boys are the only Championship side yet to score a penalty this season.