Hull City v Aston Villa (Sat)
- From the section Championship
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could make changes after their 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City last time out.
Striker Fraizer Campbell and midfielder Jon Toral are among those who could come back into the side.
Aston Villa full backs Neil Taylor (groin) and Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) are both back in contention.
Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) is also training again, but no date has been given on his likely return to first-team action.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 35%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull have won one of their past 13 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions - that was the last time they hosted Villa, when Steve Bruce was in charge of the Tigers, a 2-0 win in February 2015.
- Villa have not lost back-to-back away league trips to Hull since March 1970.
- Abel Hernandez has scored six goals in just four home league appearances this season.
- The Tigers have only lost one of their previous 10 home matches in all competitions.
- Hull old boy Robert Snodgrass has registered 13 league assists this season, the most by a Villa player since 2007/08 (Ashley Young - 14, in the Premier League).