Championship
Hull17:30Aston Villa
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Aston Villa (Sat)

Neil Taylor
Neil Taylor has made 25 appearances for Aston Villa this season
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could make changes after their 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City last time out.

Striker Fraizer Campbell and midfielder Jon Toral are among those who could come back into the side.

Aston Villa full backs Neil Taylor (groin) and Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) are both back in contention.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) is also training again, but no date has been given on his likely return to first-team action.

SAM's prediction
Home win 36%Draw 29%Away win 35%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Hull have won one of their past 13 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions - that was the last time they hosted Villa, when Steve Bruce was in charge of the Tigers, a 2-0 win in February 2015.
  • Villa have not lost back-to-back away league trips to Hull since March 1970.
  • Abel Hernandez has scored six goals in just four home league appearances this season.
  • The Tigers have only lost one of their previous 10 home matches in all competitions.
  • Hull old boy Robert Snodgrass has registered 13 league assists this season, the most by a Villa player since 2007/08 (Ashley Young - 14, in the Premier League).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
