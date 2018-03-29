Hull City v Aston Villa (Sat)

Neil Taylor has made 25 appearances for Aston Villa this season

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could make changes after their 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City last time out.

Striker Fraizer Campbell and midfielder Jon Toral are among those who could come back into the side.

Aston Villa full backs Neil Taylor (groin) and Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) are both back in contention.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) is also training again, but no date has been given on his likely return to first-team action.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 29% Away win 35%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts