Hibernian v Partick Thistle

John McGinn (left) is missing through suspension for Hibs on Saturday

Hibs are without suspended goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, sent off against St Johnstone, and midfielder John McGinn, who has accumulated 12 league bookings.

Dylan McGeouch faces a late fitness test, but Steven Whittaker is now fully fit and Brandon Barker, David Gray and Vykintas Slivka are close to returning.

Conor Sammon returns to Partick Thistle's squad.

Niall Keown and Mustapha Dumbuya are expected to be fit following knocks but Stuart Bannigan is still out.

Hibs are four points behind third-placed Aberdeen, and six behind Rangers, with a game in hand,

Thistle, in the relegation play-off spot, are three points ahead of bottom side Ross County and three behind Dundee, in 10th.

MATCH STATS

Hibernian have not failed to score against Partick Thistle in the top flight in their previous 14 meetings.

Thistle's last away league victory over Hibernian came in May 2004.

Hibs are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership, only bettered by Kilmarnock's current eight-game unbeaten run.

By contrast, Partick are currently enduring the longest winless run in the competition - six games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We know what is at stake now over the next couple of weeks before the split. We had good momentum over the last few games and it is important we try to pick it up again going into Saturday.

"These next three games [Hibs also host Hamilton on Tuesday, 3 April, before travelling to face Ross County a week on Saturday] are really important.

"We face three of the bottom four, and they are going to be very difficult, because they are fighting for their lives. The mind-set can be a bit different.

"Post-split will take care of itself, motivation and incentive-wise. We will probably go into these three games as favourites. I think we have earned that right with the form we have shown since the turn of the year and our league position.

"It is an opportunity to put pressure on the teams ahead of us. They are two very good teams and we have to be mindful Kilmarnock [six points behind Hibs in fifth] are playing well too.

"Regardless of who the opposition are at this stage of the season, everybody is playing for something. So the games are going to be very competitive and we are not taking anything for granted. Hopefully we will be ready to pick up where we left off."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "The good thing is we have a full squad to pick from and we can change things up.

"But we need to see a reaction from the players as we're going to a tough place in Easter Road and with three games to go before the split, we need to pick up points.

"We can't afford to carry any passengers from now on and the lads know that.

"The way the fixtures are going we need to take something going into the split."