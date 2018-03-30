Celtic v Ross County

Celtic have not lost to Ross County in their last 16 Premiership meetings

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is available again for the first time since late January after recovering from a calf problem.

Defender Jozo Simunovic serves the second of a two-match suspension.

Ross County's on-loan midfielder Jamie Lindsay is ineligible against his parent club.

Greg Tansey and Chris Eagles remain out against the Premiership leaders alongside long-term casualty Sean Kelly.

For the hosts, Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are still missing.

MATCH STATS

Celtic are unbeaten in 16 top-flight meetings with Ross County, conceding just eight goals during this period and keeping nine clean sheets in their previous 12 matches against the Staggies.

County have never won in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park, losing 4-0 on their most recent trip.

Celtic have won just two of their previous five matches in the league, failing to score in three of those games during this period.

The Staggies have won just one of their past 17 Premiership matches, conceding 32 goals in the process.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Between now and the end of the season all the teams are fighting for different reasons and of course the teams that are fighting to stay in the league will always make it difficult.

"There are a lot of exciting games ahead but our focus is on Ross County and looking to get three points.

"There is no denying that we are close [to retaining the Scottish Premiership title]. We have eight games to go, other teams have less. We are 10 points clear with a game in hand so we can't deny it is not too far away but you can only concentrate on your next game.

"We have three games this week and the first one will be a tough one like the other two."

Ross County captain Andrew Davies: "You just want to try and stay organised and get anything out of it that you possibly can.

"But it's important we play well and get confidence going into the games that we know we can win. So going there and putting in a positive performance is all that should be on the boys' minds.

"If you can take your chances against Celtic, then you just never know. But our main focus is on going there, putting on a good performance.

"The games coming up are massive. In the group we are really confident we can go and get some points against Partick and Hibs, two home games. They are definitely ones I think we can win."