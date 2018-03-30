Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Aberdeen have won both their previous Premiership meetings this season 3-0

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Niall McGinn will miss Aberdeen's home game against St Johnstone on Saturday with a groin injury.

Chidi Nwakali also has a groin strain and will be assessed while Joe Lewis, Michael Devlin, Dean Campbell and Seb Ross miss out.

St Johnstone full-back Richard Foster could return from a hamstring tear.

David Wotherspoon is back from a ban but Brian Easton, Callum Hendry, Stefan Scougall and David McMillan remain on the casualty list.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen have won each of their past two Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone by a 3-0 scoreline and the Dons have kept four clean sheets in their past six league meetings with Saints.

St Johnstone have lost just one of their past six trips to Aberdeen in the top flight.

Since losing back-to-back home matches against Motherwell and Rangers, Aberdeen have won five of their subsequent seven league games at the Pittodrie.

Saints have won just one of their past six league matches on the road, failing to score in four of those six games, but they did win their most recent away clash 4-0 at Dundee.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen manger Derek McInnes: "Scott McKenna has been a real positive in the last two internationals [for Scotland] and a lot has been said about him but [fellow Scotland internationals] Kenny [McLean] and Ryan [Christie] have been in and around it and it was great to get them on the pitch.

"I'm glad there are players doing their bit representing Aberdeen and hopefully there's more to come in the future.

"I know Kenny and Ryan will be away at the end of the season but I feel Aberdeen have played a big part in their development and I do believe that they will be permanent fixtures in there.

"I've got others here who I think should be motivated by that to show it should be them next time round."

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster: We don't want to be in a dogfight because with all respect, the teams down there are far more used to it than we are.

"The last five games for us here are normally spent going to places like Parkhead or Ibrox.

"It's a different kind of pressure. It's easier for us to go in as the underdogs, as St Johnstone usually are when they face sides in the top six.

"We don't have the same kind of experience of having to fight for survival.

"Hopefully the win in midweek [against Hamilton Academical] has taken some of the threat away. We're 15 in front of [Ross] County and 12 ahead of [Partick] Thistle so I can't see us being caught."