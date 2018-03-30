Motherwell v Rangers

Rangers have won both of the sides' Premiership meetings so far this season

Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci misses Saturday's Premiership match against Rangers with an ankle knock.

Allan Campbell is a doubt but Cedric Kipre is available after overturning his red card against Celtic and Liam Grimshaw is closing to a return.

Graham Dorrans, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter have all rejoined the Rangers squad following spells on the sidelines.

But Lee Wallace has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a groin problem.

He joins David Bates and Ryan Jack on the sidelines while Andy Rose, Craig Tanner, Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer remain out for Well.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell have failed to beat Rangers in their previous 39 attempts in the top flight but did beat the Ibrox side in this season's League Cup.

Rangers have won on their past three visits to Fir Park.

The Steelmen have lost just one of their past five league matches at Fir Park.

Rangers have won four consecutive away matches, netting 13 times in the process - no side has scored as many away goals as Rangers in the competition (36).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We've had a good week's training so we're well prepared for the Rangers game.

"I've got a few problems with selection as well, so that's good.

"There's still an outside possibility of top six and until that's gone then we'll be very much trying to do that. All the games that we play are winnable, we've beaten all the teams before.

"Four tough games but people are playing for places. Maybe in some players' minds, the [Scottish Cup semi-final] is the big one but for me Saturday's the big one because if they don't perform in that, then it puts them under pressure to be in the team against Aberdeen so we have to take each game as it comes."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "I feel good this week. It's been a really good week, I've really enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the energy from the players and their focus.

"Getting away from it [because of the international break] was good, getting some head space and spending time with the families was a positive for us.

"Everyone has used it in the right manner and come back in a really good mindset.

"For me as a manager and a person it was important to get that time away. But now I want them to take that focus into the Saturday's game."