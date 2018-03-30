Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

Killie and Accies drew 2-2 in Ayrshire earlier this season

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot sits out Saturday's visit of Hamilton Academical through suspension.

Stuart Findlay has been struggling with a tight hamstring and Steven Smith and Adam Frizzell are unlikely to feature but Gordon Greer could return.

Hamilton will assess Ali Crawford's groin problem.

Defender Alex Gogic has had a knee operation and goalkeeper Darren Jamieson has had cheekbone surgery with both players beginning their recovery.

Ioannis Skondras and Chrysovalantis Kozoronis have left the club.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past six top-flight matches against Hamilton Academical, having won just one of the previous five such meetings.

Since losing back-to-back away matches against Killie in 2010 and 2014, Accies have avoided defeat in all of their subsequent five trips to Rugby Park in the league.

Killie are currently enjoying the longest unbeaten run in the competition (eight games), losing just one of their previous 15 matches in the competition.

Hamilton have won just one of their past seven away league games, conceding at least once in each of those matches.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "We're trying to build something here and so we're trying to keep a bit of continuity.

"If we have the majority of guys in place it means we only need to bring in three or four who can add that bit of quality.

"The players this year have done very well."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "Kilmarnock have been in great form since Steve Clarke has come in.

"They are a good side, well organised and work very hard and they have a threat at the top end of the pitch as obviously Kris Boyd has found his goal-scoring form again, banging in goals pretty much every game he plays.

"I played against Kris a few times. He certainly knows where the goal is. He is 34, a bit younger than me and it is great to see him back enjoying his football and scoring goals but hopefully not on Saturday.

"We know it will be a difficult game but we will look to take three points."