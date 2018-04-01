Yeovil Town Ladies v Liverpool Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 14Miles
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 3Burridge
- 17Buxton
- 27Evans
- 5Cousins
- 28Aldridge
- 9Heatherson
- 18Pusey
Substitutes
- 7Sawyer
- 13Howard
- 15Hignett
- 22Gauvain
- 24Lambe
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 3Harris
- 5Bonner
- 6Ingle
- 22Greenwood
- 8Coombs
- 7Longhurst
- 10Weir
- 36Hodson
- 11England
- 17Charles
Substitutes
- 9Clarke
- 18Johnson
- 20Babajide
- 23Flaherty
- 44Murray
Match report to follow.