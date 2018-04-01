Women's Super League 1
Yeovil Town Ladies12:00Liverpool Ladies
Venue: Viridar Stadium, England

Yeovil Town Ladies v Liverpool Ladies

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 14Miles
  • 16Jackson
  • 2Evans
  • 3Burridge
  • 17Buxton
  • 27Evans
  • 5Cousins
  • 28Aldridge
  • 9Heatherson
  • 18Pusey

Substitutes

  • 7Sawyer
  • 13Howard
  • 15Hignett
  • 22Gauvain
  • 24Lambe

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 3Harris
  • 5Bonner
  • 6Ingle
  • 22Greenwood
  • 8Coombs
  • 7Longhurst
  • 10Weir
  • 36Hodson
  • 11England
  • 17Charles

Substitutes

  • 9Clarke
  • 18Johnson
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Flaherty
  • 44Murray

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies128403382528
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4B'ham City Ladies126152015519
5Liverpool Ladies116052017318
6Reading Women1144324141016
7Sunderland Ladies114161126-1513
8Everton Ladies113171416-210
9Bristol City Women11218529-247
10Yeovil Town Ladies100010034-340
