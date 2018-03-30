Watford v Bournemouth

All five of Troy Deeney's Premier League goals this season have been scored at home

TEAM NEWS

Watford defender Craig Cathcart is available after making his first appearance for seven months in Northern Ireland's win over South Korea.

Christian Kabasele and Molla Wague are expected to return to training next week after long spells out.

Bournemouth are assessing Adam Smith's and Lys Mousset's fitness after they picked up knocks on international duty.

Asmir Begovic, Ryan Fraser and Harry Arter are in contention following minor injuries but Tyrone Mings is still out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Both Watford and Bournemouth are almost assured of their place in the Premier League for another season. A win for either side this Saturday will edge them that little bit closer to officially achieving that target.

"When they met back in August, Richarlison took the headlines as he scored his first Watford goal in a 2-0 victory. The Brazilian will be desperate to end his barren run, having not scored since November.

"Bournemouth returned to winning ways by defeating West Brom before the international break, and will hope to build on that against a Watford side who have conceded eight goals in two games and not scored since their last victory, coincidentally against the Baggies four weeks ago."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I think Bournemouth is a well-organised team with good set pieces and attacking and we will see if we have more control of possession or we can play more on the counter-attack."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "You can never rule us out. We are one of those teams which has the fight in us to go right to the end.

"When you have that in you, and the quality we have, there is a possibility we can always come back."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's biggest problem is their inconsistency, which makes it difficult to predict their results.

The Hornets lost heavily to Arsenal and Liverpool in their past two games - and I think they will be edged out in this one too.

Prediction: 1-2

Premier League predictions: Lawro v This Country star Charlie Cooper

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are unbeaten in five Premier League matches against Bournemouth, although four of those fixtures ended in draws.

Bournemouth's only victory in 13 meetings in all competitions was by a 2-0 scoreline at home in the Championship in January 2015 (D6, L6).

The Cherries' only win away to Watford in the last 16 attempts came in the third tier in March 1997.

Watford

Watford have lost successive league matches, conceding eight goals in the process.

However, the Hornets are unbeaten in four matches at Vicarage Road, winning each of their last three.

They have not won four top-flight home games in a row since December 1986, under Graham Taylor.

Troy Deeney has scored four goals in three league appearances against Bournemouth at Vicarage Road.

Deeney could become the first player to score in four consecutive Watford Premier League home matches.

Watford and opponents Bournemouth have both conceded a league-high 26 goals at home.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have taken 20 points since Christmas, the best tally outside of the top four clubs.

The Cherries have scored in a Premier League club record 12 successive league matches.

The side scoring first in Bournemouth's last four league games have failed to win the game.

Bournemouth have picked up a league-high 16 points from losing positions this season.

If selected, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis will both be making their 100th Premier League appearance for Bournemouth.

Junior Stanislas has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 19.

Eddie Howe suffered his joint-biggest league loss as a manager at Vicarage Road - Bournemouth's 6-1 defeat in the Championship on 10 August 2013.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.