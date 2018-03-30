West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew has not overseen a Premier League win since 27 January

TEAM NEWS

West Brom are hopeful that Nacer Chadli will be involved after a lengthy spell out with a thigh injury.

January signing Ali Gabr is also being considered after head coach Alan Pardew watched him play for Egypt in midweek.

James Morrison is out and Daniel Sturridge is not yet fit to return from a hamstring problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is expected to overcome a minor knock for Burnley, whilst Stephen Ward is available once more after a knee injury.

Burnley keeper Tom Heaton is "really close" to returning to the squad, according to Clarets boss Sean Dyche, following six months out with a dislocated shoulder.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "When West Brom left Burnley in August with their second league victory of the month, nobody could have anticipated that they would win just once more before the two sides met again some seven months later.

"Contrast that with the visitors who, having already recorded their greatest Premier League points total, can begin to strengthen their claim as the best team outside the big six.

"No side have scored fewer than West Brom, only Manchester City have conceded fewer on their travels than Burnley. Even allowing for the successive 4-0 thumpings the Clarets have endured at The Hawthorns recently, they will be strong favourites to record their first win there since 1969."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The first target (Premier League survival) is complete. I've spoken about development and improvement, and we got to 40 against Everton, and then to go to 43 is very pleasing, with eight games to go.

"Now it's open-mindedness - keep doing what we're doing, keep being diligent and see where it can take us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This game is at The Hawthorns and I don't expect the Baggies to just fall apart, especially at home.

But when you look at where they are - 10 points from safety with seven games to go - getting out of trouble is too big an ask.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are winless in all five previous Premier League matches against West Brom (D2, L3).

West Brom have won nine of their last 10 home league games against Burnley, drawing the other.

The Clarets have not beaten West Brom in the league since a 2-1 Championship triumph in August 2007.

Burnley's only victory in their last 13 away league fixtures against West Brom came in December 1969.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom could set an unwanted Premier League club record of eight successive defeats.

The Baggies have conceded 18 goals in their last seven league games.

They could lose nine consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of 12 from October 1995 to January 1996.

Albion have dropped a league-high 24 points from winning positions.

Alan Pardew has won just two of his last 28 games as a Premier League manager.

In the Premier League's 25-year history only three sides have escaped relegation having begun April bottom of the table: Southampton (1996-97), Wigan (2010-11) and Leicester (2014-15).

Burnley

Burnley have won their last two league matches, having previously been winless in 11 top-flight games (D6, L5).

Sean Dyche's side have claimed 21 of their 43 points this season in away matches.

The Clarets have conceded 14 away goals; only leaders Manchester City, with 10, have let in fewer.

Burnley have played three league games in 2017-18 against sides starting the day bottom of the table and are yet to win, drawing once and losing twice.

Ashley Barnes could become the second player, after Sam Vokes, to score in four consecutive Premier League matches for Burnley.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 39% Probability of away win: 33%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.