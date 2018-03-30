Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho suffered a broken hand on international duty with Nigeria this week

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens has been unable to train this week and could miss a third successive match.

Gaetan Bong is available after a thigh injury but on-loan forward Leonardo Ulloa is ineligible against his parent club and Anthony Knockaert is banned.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho might feature despite breaking his hand on international duty with Nigeria.

Harry Maguire has overcome cramp but Matty James has suffered another Achilles problem and will miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Tony Husband: "This is Brighton's 100th home top-flight match and, while they'll only whisper it quietly in the corridors of the Amex, three more points this weekend would go a long way to ensuring that tally increases.

"Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have won on the south coast this season. It's the best home record of the three promoted clubs and those foundations should ultimately bear fruit in May.

"For Leicester, their exit from the FA Cup means it's all about a strong finish in the league. Claude Puel finished eighth in his first season in England with Southampton, and seventh may well take the Foxes back to Europe. That could depend on Jamie Vardy continuing his fine goalscoring form."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We also have some very difficult games in our last eight.

"We know how difficult it can be and we have to make sure we secure our status as quick as possible. We would be no different to any one of the other 10, 11 teams around us."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "I think they (Brighton) are secure now. They play in the position in the middle of the table.

"Now I think they can play with freedom and quality and just think about their play and not about being safe so they can be a dangerous team. It will be a tough game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Foxes have plenty to play for - but so do Brighton, who have some work to do to secure their survival.

Chris Hughton starts with a point and tries to make sure that is the very least his team finishes up with as well.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

They haven't met at the Amex Stadium since December 2013 - a Championship fixture which Brighton won 3-1.

Leicester are without a win in the last four league encounters at Brighton (D1, L3).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won three successive home league matches, equalling a top-flight record they last achieved in September 1982.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last six league games (W3, D2).

Brighton have scored a Premier League-low seven goals from set pieces this season.

Only Watford (20) have conceded more goals from set pieces than the Seagulls (18).

Glenn Murray has scored six goals in his six home games in all competitions in 2018.

Leicester City

Leicester's 4-1 victory at West Brom last time out ended a run of five winless away league matches (D1, L4).

They have not kept a clean sheet in their last six league fixtures.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 18 league goals (10 goals, eight assists) this season, double his overall tally from the 2016-17 campaign.

Mahrez has scored against both other promoted clubs, Newcastle and Huddersfield, this season.

Jamie Vardy has scored in four of Leicester's last five away league games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 37% Probability of away win: 35%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.