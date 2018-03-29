Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Palace have lost all nine Premier League matches Wilfried Zaha has missed this season, scoring only three goals.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will assess Wilfried Zaha, who is nursing a knee problem and was unable to train during the international break.

James Tomkins and Alexander Sorloth are also doubts, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward are out.

Liverpool are without Joe Gomez, who injured his ankle playing for England.

Emre Can is struggling with a back problem, and defender Dejan Lovren is another possible absentee because of an ankle complaint.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Seven games to go and Crystal Palace have safety in their own hands - and a fairly favourable looking run-in. That's quite an achievement given where they were seven games into the season, bottom without a point or even a goal.

"If Palace survive it will be a feat to match just about anything in Roy Hodgson's long career. Not that hero status at Palace would make the slightest difference to his rock-solid status as Liverpool's least fondly-remembered former boss.

"With the home leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester City just around the corner, Liverpool's current manager might be forgiven for having one eye on that challenge. There's no doubt that Anfield cast-offs Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho would be keen to take advantage if they do."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on injuries: "We were very disappointed to lose Jeffrey Schlupp in the last game, as he has done very well since coming back after his injury against Brighton. We also have doubts on Tomkins and Sorloth.

"Luckily all others reported back. Zaha hasn't been training to any great extent as we're nursing his knee. We hope the knee will be okay, but we've had to be cautious after he played against Huddersfield Town, as he came back much earlier than expected from injury."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost each of their last three home meetings with Liverpool in all competitions.

The Reds haven't completed a Premier League double over Palace since the 1997-98 campaign.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have won just once in their last six home games (D2, L3).

Crystal Palace have conceded the first goal in 20 Premier League games this season, more than any other side. However, they have gained 12 points from these games, a record only bettered by Bournemouth (15) and Everton (13).

Christian Benteke has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Liverpool. He scored nine times in 29 league games for the Reds in the 2015-16 season.

Palace have lost all nine Premier League matches Wilfried Zaha has missed this season, scoring only three goals.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just twice in their last 22 Premier League games (W15, D5).

They haven't lost back-to-back away league matches since February 2017.

The Reds have won 678 top-flight away games, one fewer than Arsenal's record haul of 679.

This will be Jurgen Klopp's 100th Premier League game as a manager (W53, D28, L18).

Mohamed Salah has scored in 20 of his 30 Premier League appearances this season - he is one game away from equalling the record in a 38-game season, set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 and Robin van Persie in 2012-13.

Salah has 12 goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 13% Probability of away win: 67%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.