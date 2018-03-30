Manchester United v Swansea City

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of Manchester United's team for the last three matches by Jose Mourinho

TEAM NEWS

Scott McTominay's calf injury sustained on international duty with Scotland could lead to a return to the side for Paul Pogba after a three-game absence.

Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera may both be involved after recovering from their respective injuries, and Ashley Young should overcome a minor knock.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford.

Jordan Ayew serves the second game of a three-match ban, while Renato Sanches and Angel Rangel remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "When Carlos Carvalhal was appointed just after Christmas, Swansea were bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety. Now they are three points above the relegation zone with a fantastic chance of avoiding the drop.

"It's an incredible turnaround that has shocked many, but maybe not Jose Mourinho. He and Carvalhal have been friends since they studied together for their UEFA Pro Licence and the Special One must be thrilled for his fellow countryman.

"Not that Mourinho will be offering any favours at Old Trafford. He needs to strengthen United's grip on second place to keep the critics at bay. A win is essential. A stylish one preferable."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on Mourinho: "He is an inspiration, our king of football. He opened the door for me to see training at Real Madrid and Chelsea and there might be similarities in methodology.

"But I don't follow what he's doing and he would be frustrated with me if I follow him. We have our own ideas.

"For this game 99.99% of people will see [United] as favourites. But the 0.01% - me and my team - think we can achieve points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A few of Manchester United's players were in good form over the international break and seeing Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba get among the goals for Belgium and France respectively is good news for United too.

Swansea have done brilliantly under Carlos Carvalhal, who has lost only two of his 10 league games in charge, but it is hard to see them getting anything at Old Trafford.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United have beaten Swansea in South Wales twice this season without conceding a goal - a 4-0 league win in August and October's 2-0 League Cup victory.

The Swans have avoided defeat in three of their last five games at Old Trafford (W2, D1).

Manchester United have scored in all 15 of their home matches against Swansea.

Manchester United

They have won three consecutive league fixtures by a single-goal margin, coming from behind in two of those victories.

United have scored a joint league-high 18 goals from set pieces this season - level with Manchester City.

Their tally of 15 clean sheets is unsurpassed, and matched only by neighbours City.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a game against Swansea, winning seven and drawing two.

Romelu Lukaku is one goal shy of becoming the 28th player - and first Belgian - to score 100 Premier League goals.

Paul Pogba has scored in both of his Premier League appearances against Swansea.

Swansea City

Swansea have lost just one of their last eight league matches (W4, D3).

They have only suffered one defeat in eight away games in all competitions since Carlos Carvalhal took charge (W1, D6).

However, the Swans have earned only two points out of a possible 21 in away fixtures this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Their tally of 235 shots this season is a Premier League low.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 82% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.