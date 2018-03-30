Everton v Manchester City

Everton's Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw away to Manchester City in August

TEAM NEWS

Everton will make a late decision on the fitness of midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is nursing a thigh injury.

The Toffees remain without centre-back Ashley Williams, who completes a three-game suspension.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero hasn't featured since the victory over Chelsea nearly four weeks ago and may again miss out with a knee problem.

David Silva missed Spain's win against Argentina for personal reasons but is expected to start Saturday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "In a season of exceptional highs, remarkable standards and a long list of new records, Pep Guardiola has the opportunity to put right a small anomaly and in doing so take his team to within one game of the title.

"Not since he arrived in England has he managed to beat Everton, who are one of only four sides to take points off Manchester City this season. This game also sees him return to the scene of last season's 4-0 defeat, still his biggest league loss as a manager.

"But you have to say both teams have changed significantly since then, as City play the first of two huge fixtures on Merseyside this week, with a Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool to follow on Wednesday.

"Everton, despite their frustrations on their travels, have taken 23 points from the last 30 at Goodison Park, but will need an enormous collective effort to prevent City's dream scenario of securing the title with a Manchester derby win next weekend."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce, asked about Manchester City's improvement this season: "£350m - that will have a bit to do with it! In all fairness, the money's been really well spent, hasn't it?

"It's a lot of money but it has been spent on quality players over his short period there and I think those players have brought so much more to the team overall.

"The average age of the player has been reduced. Certainly the confidence has grown, where they believe every game they walk out on they are not going to get beat. We can't be intimidated by that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's results have picked up recently with wins in their past two games, so there should be a positive atmosphere on Saturday evening, and I am sure Everton will have another go - but I do not see Sam Allardyce's side succeeding.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are winless in their past four Premier League matches against Everton (D3, L1).

That sequence includes a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park in January 2017, Pep Guardiola's heaviest league defeat as a manager or head coach.

Everton have won six of their last nine home games against City in all competitions (D1, L2), including the last two.

Everton

Since beating Manchester City last season, Everton are winless in 15 league games against the 'big six' (D4, L11), conceding 40 goals in total.

The Toffees have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home games since sacking Ronald Koeman, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United on 1 January.

Victory would give the Merseysiders three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since January 2017, a run which included the 4-0 victory against Manchester City.

Cenk Tosun has four goals in his last three games. He can become the first Turk to score in four consecutive Premier League fixtures.

Wayne Rooney has scored nine Premier League goals against City - only Alan Shearer, with 11, boasts a better record.

Leighton Baines could play his 400th Premier League game (including 72 for Wigan).

Manchester City

A win in this game would mean City become only the third club to beat all other teams in a single Premier League season, following in the footsteps of Chelsea in 2005-06 and Manchester United in 2010-11.

Victory would give City a 13th away league win of the season, a new club record.

Pep Guardiola has won 49 of 68 games as a Premier League manager. Victory on Saturday would make him the second quickest manager to reach 50 wins in the division, behind Jose Mourinho (63 games).

Sergio Aguero, who is one short of 200 goals for the club, has failed to score in his last seven Premier League appearances against Everton.

Aguero's last league goal away from home came against Swansea on 13 December.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 9% Probability of away win: 75%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.