Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|31
|21
|4
|6
|83
|35
|48
|67
|2
|Raith Rovers
|31
|19
|7
|5
|60
|31
|29
|64
|3
|Arbroath
|31
|15
|7
|9
|60
|44
|16
|52
|4
|Alloa
|31
|14
|8
|9
|50
|39
|11
|50
|5
|Stranraer
|31
|12
|5
|14
|50
|60
|-10
|41
|6
|East Fife
|31
|12
|3
|16
|42
|53
|-11
|39
|7
|Airdrieonians
|31
|9
|10
|12
|42
|54
|-12
|37
|8
|Forfar
|31
|9
|4
|18
|36
|60
|-24
|31
|9
|Albion
|31
|7
|6
|18
|56
|73
|-17
|27
|10
|Queen's Park
|31
|6
|8
|17
|36
|66
|-30
|26