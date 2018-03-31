Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Albion
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers31197560312964
3Arbroath31157960441652
4Alloa31148950391150
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife31123164253-1139
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3176185673-1727
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
