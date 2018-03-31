Peterhead v Clyde
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|31
|19
|4
|8
|69
|37
|32
|61
|2
|Montrose
|30
|18
|7
|5
|45
|34
|11
|61
|3
|Stirling
|31
|16
|6
|9
|58
|38
|20
|54
|4
|Clyde
|31
|12
|9
|10
|46
|42
|4
|45
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|13
|5
|11
|45
|38
|7
|44
|6
|Elgin
|31
|13
|5
|13
|48
|54
|-6
|44
|7
|Annan Athletic
|31
|9
|10
|12
|38
|36
|2
|37
|8
|Edinburgh City
|31
|7
|8
|16
|33
|49
|-16
|29
|9
|Berwick
|29
|7
|7
|15
|25
|52
|-27
|28
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|30
|3
|9
|18
|21
|48
|-27
|18