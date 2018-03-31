Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Berwick
Venue: Galabank

Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling31166958382054
4Clyde31129104642445
5Stenhousemuir29135114538744
6Elgin31135134854-644
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3178163349-1629
9Berwick2977152552-2728
10Cowdenbeath3039182148-2718
