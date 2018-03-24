Michael O'Neill predicts bright future for NI scorer Smyth

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I want to play in Premier League' - NI debut scorer Paul Smyth

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has hailed debutant and match-winner Paul Smyth as a small player with a huge heart.

The 21-year-old came on as a late substitute and just four minutes later scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over South Korea.

"It is fabulous for the boy. He loved it, you could just see," said O'Neill.

"His enthusiasm is infectious and the boys love him. He's a player with a big future, but he has to work hard."

O'Neill added: "He's still very small, he's still very light but he's got a huge heart for the game and we're delighted with him."

Queens Park Rangers winger Smyth, who played 90 minutes for NI's under-21s against Spain on Thursday, became the first Northern Irishman in 17 years to score on his international bow by firing home four minutes from time.

The South Koreans had gone ahead early on through Kwon Chang-hoon but the hosts levelled when an ingenious free-kick routine led to Kim Min-jae scoring an own goal, with Smyth then stepping off the bench to grab a winner and help the Northern Irish move on from their World Cup play-off heartache.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The way we won was fabulous' - NI manager Michael O'Neill

"We were a bit rusty. Three or four of the team have not played much first-team football recently and sometimes that shows a little bit," said manager O'Neill.

"But we dug in and scored a very good goal off a set piece and that gave us a foothold and a bit of belief.

"After that we have as good as we got and it was great to go on and win the game - and the nature of how we won it was fabulous.

"The intention was always to have Paul Smyth in.

"We didn't name him in the original squad because it was too complicated.

"With the 21s playing Spain on Thursday we wanted his focus to be there, we didn't tell him he was coming in until after the game. That was the plan all along."