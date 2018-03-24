England v Italy: Jack Wilshere will not return for Wembley friendly after injury withdrawal

Jack Wilshere has won 34 caps for England since making his debut in 2010

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will not return to the England squad for Tuesday's international friendly against Italy at Wembley.

Wilshere, 26, missed the 1-0 win against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday with a minor knee injury.

He was hoping to win his first England cap since the last-16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez will stay with the squad for further assessment on the injury he picked up against the Dutch.

The 20-year-old defender, who started on the left side of a back three, was substituted in the 10th minute of the friendly.

"He [Gomez] eemed to take a knock in the air and land a bit awkwardly, so we need to check that one," said England manager Gareth Southgate afterwards.

Southgate had been hopeful Wilshere, who had been recalled to the England squad after a sustained run in the Arsenal side, would be able to play some part against Italy.

Wilshere will remain with the Gunners, who host Stoke on 1 April in their next game.

Southgate described Wilshere's injury as "minor" but added it was "not ideal" as he continues to finalise his squad for this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

England face three group games in 10 days - against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium - before any potential games in the knockout phase.

Southgate is likely to name his squad when the Premier League season ends in May, with England then playing two final warm-ups against Nigeria and Costa Rica before going to Russia.