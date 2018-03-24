Scunthorpe United: League One play-off hopefuls sack Graham Alexander
League One play-off hopefuls Scunthorpe have sacked manager Graham Alexander after eight games without a win.
A draw with strugglers Rochdale on Saturday left the Iron fifth, two points above seventh-placed Plymouth with seven games remaining.
Alexander had been manager at Scunthorpe United for two years and led them to the play-offs last season.
"The club would wish to place on record their appreciation of Graham's efforts," the club said.
Assistant manager Neil McDonald has also left the club.