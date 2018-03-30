Dundee v Heart of Midlothian

Hearts and Dundee have one win apiece from their previous two league meetings this season

Dundee's Julen Etxabeguren and Craig Wighton are back in contention for Sunday's meeting with Hearts, following injury.

Genseric Kusunga should also be available following a hamstring strain and Lewis Spence has recovered from a knock.

Hearts' Joaquim Adao is expected to be fit despite a recent knock.

But Prince Buaben has suffered a fresh blow in his comeback after damaging his hamstring in an Under-20s match.

Anthony McDonald is struggling along with Manuel Milinkovic and Arnaud Djoum, while Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie remain out.

Marcus Haber and Matthew Henvey are still long-term absentees for Dundee.

MATCH STATS

Dundee have failed to score in four of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts.

Hearts have lost their previous two trips to Dens Park in the top flight, as many defeats as in their previous 13 visits to Dundee.

Dundee have lost three consecutive league matches without scoring and last lost four consecutive league matches without finding the net between January and February 2013.

Hearts have won just one of their past eight league matches on the road, including back-to-back 2-0 defeats in their past two away trips.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea: "If you look at the league too much, sometimes it can give you a false sense of security.

"I think it gave us a false sense of security a while ago.

"We were eighth but you are one or two losses away from being right back in it so I look at it more in terms of points, and three points would be massive on Sunday and hopefully we can get them."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Three points from the last two games would be enough [to seal a top-six place]. But I don't want to wait until the last game at home to Aberdeen to secure it.

"Obviously, finishing in the top six we will get more money than if we were not.

"The focus is to do that and to make things as easy as possible when I sit down with [owner] Ann Budge to discuss the budgets for next season."