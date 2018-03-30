Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Willian's 13 goals in all competitions this season is his best return in a single campaign for Chelsea.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could miss out with a hamstring strain, while Andreas Christensen is a doubt because of fatigue.

Ross Barkley is not yet ready to be considered after a hamstring injury and David Luiz remains sidelined.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says top scorer Harry Kane could be involved, just three weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Midfielder Harry Winks is definitely missing with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "A dress rehearsal for the FA Cup final? Maybe - but it could also be decisive in qualification for the Champions League.

"It's possible that both these sides will finish in the top four - but it's not likely.

"For Chelsea to overturn Tottenham's current five-point advantage it's probably imperative that they win - which is what they often do against Spurs.

"Chelsea are, after all, the only team to beat Spurs at Wembley this season in the league - and won there against Pochettino's side in the Cup semi-final last season too. Then there was the infamous 2016 battle of the Bridge when Chelsea ended Spurs' title hopes.

"If Tottenham can buck that trend it will give them a massive points advantage with so few games to play - and maybe a mental edge should they meet again in May."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "It is an important game. Our target is to reach the Champions League and then the final of the FA Cup. If we win we go close to Tottenham, if we don't then not so close with seven games.

"Nothing is impossible. With this run I put in Liverpool and we have to try to win every game, not to make mistakes and not drop points."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "There is still a lot of games to play, but always it's important for your confidence, motivation - to win at Chelsea would be fantastic but for sure it will be a very tough game. They are a very good team, great quality and always it's tough to compete with them.

"For us, three points would be fantastic and put us in a very good position in the table."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It should be a lively one because there is not much love lost between the two teams.

They will both be raring to go after the international break because they are both out of Europe, but I am going to go with Chelsea to win it.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 27 home league matches against Spurs - and 30 in all competitions - since a 2-1 defeat in February 1990 (W18, D9).

Tottenham's 25 games at Stamford Bridge without winning in the Premier League is the most that one team has played at the same ground without a single victory.

Spurs have surrendered the lead on each of their last two league visits to Stamford Bridge, drawing 2-2 from 2-0 up in May 2016, and losing 2-1 after Christian Eriksen gave them the advantage last season.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost four of their last six Premier League games, winning the other two.

The Blues are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since December.

They are winless in their last four against fellow top-six sides (D2, L2), although all of those have been away from home.

Chelsea have won only two of their eight league fixtures this season against the other top-six clubs (W2, D3, L3).

Willian's 13 goals in all competitions this season is his best return in a single campaign for Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are the only team with an unbeaten Premier League record in 2018 (W7, D3).

However, under Mauricio Pochettino they have won only one of their 19 away fixtures against the other established top-six sides. That came at Manchester City in February 2016 (D7, L11).

Tottenham are unbeaten in six Premier League away games since a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in December.

They have won four consecutive Premier League games, conceding just one goal.

Son Heung-Min has scored seven goals in his last five games for Tottenham.

Dele Alli is one short of becoming the third player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Spurs before his 22nd birthday, after Aaron Lennon and Sol Campbell.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.