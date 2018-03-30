Arsenal v Stoke City

Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould (right) says Arsene Wenger's hunger is as big as he's ever seen.

TEAM NEWS

Jack Wilshere is available for Arsenal after recovering from the knee injury which ruled him out of England duty.

Alexandre Lacazette may also return from a similar problem which has kept him out since 10 February.

Stoke are expected to recall Mame Biram Diouf after a shoulder problem, as well as Erik Pieters, who was left out of the squad for the defeat by Everton two weeks ago after breaking a curfew.

Charlie Adam begins a three-match ban and Eric Choupo-Moting is injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Arsene Wenger may have lost his voice, but his side have found a bit of form after their poor patch a month ago.

"That said, their three-game winning run does include a couple in Europe - and it's interesting to note that success against Stoke would make it back-to-back league victories for the first time since November.

"The Potters will be hoping Thursday's Europa League quarter-final proves to be a distraction for the Gunners, as they arrive with both an awful away record this season and a remarkably consistent run of failures at Arsenal.

"However, Paul Lambert does have previous experience of causing an upset at the Emirates, having guided Aston Villa to victory there five years ago."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould on Arsene Wenger: "Behind closed doors I've never known someone who's as hungry and determined to win football games. It is as big as I've ever seen, yes, for sure.

"I admire him immensely. He takes unbelievable stick off an awful lot of people and he's just one of the great managers. It's a pleasure for me to sit next to him."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "It's a really tough place to go. I've been fortunate I've won there, I know what it's like to win there, I know what it's like to lose there, I know what it's like to draw there.

"This is new, I'm new to the football club so what happened in the past is not an interest to me really. We'll make it a really hard game, we'll go and try and win, like I've always done, and it won't change. We have to find a way to hurt them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Against the top teams, or away from home, there are question marks over Arsenal, but at home against this sort of opposition I would back them all day long.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won their last 15 home matches against Stoke in all competitions, a run that stretches back to August 1981 when the Potters won 1-0 at Highbury thanks to a goal from Lee Chapman.

Stoke are looking to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1975-76 season.

Arsenal

Arsenal could win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since November.

They have earned 72.9% of their points this season in home games, the highest ratio in the division.

The Gunners have lost 10 Premier League matches this campaign. Their worst record under Arsene Wenger is 11 defeats in 2005-06.

Mesut Özil has been directly involved in five goals in his five Premier League starts against Stoke, scoring twice and setting up three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have combined for three goals in just 406 minutes on the pitch together in the Premier League this season - no duo has linked up for more at Arsenal this season.

Stoke City

Stoke have won just once away from home all season, 1-0 at Watford in October (D5, L9).

The club's tally of 16 Premier League defeats this season is their third worst in the division. They lost 17 in 2008-09 and 18 in 2010-11.

The Potters have gone seven league games without a victory since beating Huddersfield in Paul Lambert's first game in charge (D4, L3).

They are winless in their last 17 Premier League matches in London (D6, L11).

Only Robbie Fowler (10) and Wayne Rooney (12) have scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Peter Crouch (9).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 75% Probability of away win: 9%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.