Harry Wilson: Midfielder ready to prove himself for Liverpool and Wales

China Cup Final: Wales v Uruguay Venue: Guangxi Sports Center, NanningDate: Monday, 26 MarchKick-off: 12:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Harry Wilson says he is ready for Liverpool and Wales after controversy surrounded his international debut.

In 2013, aged 16 years and 207 days, Wilson became Wales' youngest ever player, a decision criticised by 78-capped Craig Bellamy.

The Liverpool midfielder had attracted interest from England, and Bellamy said after Wilson's debut he disagreed with the decision to tie him to Wales.

Wilson marked his second cap by scoring in the 6-0 win over China in Nanning.

"It was all a bit of a whirlwind," Wilson said of his controversial debut.

"I was very young so my parents said to me 'just go there and enjoy it, and if you get your chance, do well'.

"There was never a question of who I was going to play for.

"The English showed a bit of interest and got in touch, but I was born in Wales and raised in Wales.

"I knew I wanted to play for Wales from an early age. Thankfully I am able to do that."

Wilson was loaned out to Crewe before making his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup tie at Plymouth in January 2017 and he is currently on loan at Hull City.

Harry Wilson wants to return to Anfield from Hull City

A regular of Liverpool's Under-23 side, he signed a new long-term contract at Anfield before joining Hull on loan in January, where he has scored three goals in his last five starts.

And after being named in Ryan Giggs' first Wales team, his next ambition is to break into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad.

"He (Klopp) is very easy to speak to," Wilson said.

"I had a few conversations with him, I let him know I wanted senior football and then he told me his view of it.

"I was able to get out at the end of the window and I'm delighted to be at Hull.

"But I have been at Liverpool since the age of eight, so that's always been my dream to play in the first team.

"Hopefully I can do that, if not next season then in the future sometime."

Wilson should win his third cap against Uruguay in Monday's China Cup final at Nanning.

And the occasion will see Wilson meet up with a familiar face in Barcelona's former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

"I trained a bit with him when I was a young lad and it was great to see his qualities first hand," Wilson said.

"As a Liverpool fan I was very disappointed when he left, but he helped me with his advice on and off the pitch.

"Even though his English wasn't the best, what he did have he made sure he used it and he was fantastic to the younger players.

"He's a brilliant player, but hopefully we can keep him quiet."