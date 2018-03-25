England v Italy: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez withdraws from squad through injury
Liverpool's Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to his club for further assessment of the injury he suffered in Friday's 1-0 friendly win over the Netherlands.
The 20-year-old defender sustained an ankle injury about 10 minutes into his third senior national appearance.
England have no plans to call up a replacement for their next friendly - at home to Italy on Tuesday.
Gomez has played 29 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season.