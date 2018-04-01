Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Barnsley
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Kieffer Moore
Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in 13 games for Barnsley this season
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is likely to remain without a number of players for the visit of Barnsley.

Striker Daryl Murphy and midfielder Kieran Dowell are doubts after missing the defeat by Millwall, while David Vaughan is battling an ankle injury.

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore could feature despite being taken off with cramp in the draw with Bristol City.

Forward Mamadou Thiam is expected to miss out again after injury kept him out of Friday's game with the Robins.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league matches against Barnsley since March 1932.
  • The Tykes' last league double over Nottingham Forest was in the 2005/06 season in League One.
  • Aitor Karanka won both of his matches against Barnsley when he was Middlesbrough manager (one league, one FA Cup), with this his first Championship game against them since April 2014.
  • Barnsley have won five of their past six league matches played on Monday (D1), with one of those victories coming at the City Ground in January 2017.
  • Ben Watson has scored four goals and assisted one in his past four league appearances against Barnsley.
  • Forest have won just once in their past eight home league games (D2 L5), failing to score in six of those fixtures.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
