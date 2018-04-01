Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in 13 games for Barnsley this season

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is likely to remain without a number of players for the visit of Barnsley.

Striker Daryl Murphy and midfielder Kieran Dowell are doubts after missing the defeat by Millwall, while David Vaughan is battling an ankle injury.

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore could feature despite being taken off with cramp in the draw with Bristol City.

Forward Mamadou Thiam is expected to miss out again after injury kept him out of Friday's game with the Robins.

Match facts