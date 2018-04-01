Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is likely to remain without a number of players for the visit of Barnsley.
Striker Daryl Murphy and midfielder Kieran Dowell are doubts after missing the defeat by Millwall, while David Vaughan is battling an ankle injury.
Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore could feature despite being taken off with cramp in the draw with Bristol City.
Forward Mamadou Thiam is expected to miss out again after injury kept him out of Friday's game with the Robins.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league matches against Barnsley since March 1932.
- The Tykes' last league double over Nottingham Forest was in the 2005/06 season in League One.
- Aitor Karanka won both of his matches against Barnsley when he was Middlesbrough manager (one league, one FA Cup), with this his first Championship game against them since April 2014.
- Barnsley have won five of their past six league matches played on Monday (D1), with one of those victories coming at the City Ground in January 2017.
- Ben Watson has scored four goals and assisted one in his past four league appearances against Barnsley.
- Forest have won just once in their past eight home league games (D2 L5), failing to score in six of those fixtures.