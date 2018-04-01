Preston North End v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Preston have no new injury worries for their game against Derby County but could make changes after their 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.
Alex Neil, whose side have won two of their past eight home games, may bring Greg Cunningham back after injury.
Tom Huddlestone will return from suspension for Derby, as they look to end a run of eight games without a win.
The midfielder missed the 4-1 defeat by Sunderland on Friday after he was sent off against Nottingham Forest.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in their past nine league matches against Derby (D3 L6), last defeating the Rams in December 2008.
- Derby have won five of their past seven visits to Deepdale in all competitions (D1 L1), winning each of their last three.
- Preston have lost their past three home Championship games played on Monday, conceding 10 goals across those games.
- Gary Rowett has never lost against Alex Neil in three previous league meetings (W2 D1), seeing his sides keep clean sheets in each of those three games.
- Derby are without a win in each of their past five away league games, although four have been draws (L1). The Rams have failed to score in three of those five matches.
- Sean Maguire has scored in five of his past eight Championship appearances at Deepdale and is looking to net in three consecutive games for the first time for the Lilywhites on home soil.