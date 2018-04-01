Championship
Preston12:45Derby
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Derby County

Tom Huddlestone is shown a red card in the 81st minute of Derby County's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on 11 March
Tom Huddlestone was sent off in the 81st minute of Derby County's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on 11 March
Preston have no new injury worries for their game against Derby County but could make changes after their 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Neil, whose side have won two of their past eight home games, may bring Greg Cunningham back after injury.

Tom Huddlestone will return from suspension for Derby, as they look to end a run of eight games without a win.

The midfielder missed the 4-1 defeat by Sunderland on Friday after he was sent off against Nottingham Forest.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in their past nine league matches against Derby (D3 L6), last defeating the Rams in December 2008.
  • Derby have won five of their past seven visits to Deepdale in all competitions (D1 L1), winning each of their last three.
  • Preston have lost their past three home Championship games played on Monday, conceding 10 goals across those games.
  • Gary Rowett has never lost against Alex Neil in three previous league meetings (W2 D1), seeing his sides keep clean sheets in each of those three games.
  • Derby are without a win in each of their past five away league games, although four have been draws (L1). The Rams have failed to score in three of those five matches.
  • Sean Maguire has scored in five of his past eight Championship appearances at Deepdale and is looking to net in three consecutive games for the first time for the Lilywhites on home soil.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
