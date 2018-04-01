Preston North End v Derby County

Tom Huddlestone was sent off in the 81st minute of Derby County's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on 11 March

Preston have no new injury worries for their game against Derby County but could make changes after their 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Neil, whose side have won two of their past eight home games, may bring Greg Cunningham back after injury.

Tom Huddlestone will return from suspension for Derby, as they look to end a run of eight games without a win.

The midfielder missed the 4-1 defeat by Sunderland on Friday after he was sent off against Nottingham Forest.

Match facts