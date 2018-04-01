Championship
QPR15:00Norwich
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City

Massimo Luongo
Massimo Luongo came on as a substitute against Reading after time away on international duty with Australia
Click here for live text coverage on Monday 12:30-22:00 BST

QPR boss Ian Holloway is likely to make changes after his side's four-match unbeaten run was ended by Reading.

Massimo Luongo, Matt Smith and Ryan Manning could start after being named on the bench against the Royals.

Norwich remain without Onel Hernandez and Mortiz Leitner, both of whom are battling hamstring problems.

Wales midfielder Marley Watkins could be included if Daniel Farke chooses to make changes from the side which lost at home to Fulham on Friday.

Match facts

  • QPR have won one of their past 10 league games against the Canaries (D3 L6), winning 2-1 at Loftus Road last season.
  • Since that 2-1 defeat, Norwich have won both Championship encounters against the Hoops, winning 4-0 on the final day of last season and 2-0 earlier this season, with both wins at Carrow Road.
  • Ian Holloway has won five of his six home Championship matches against Norwich (L1), including both with QPR.
  • The Canaries have won 12 of their past 13 matches in all competitions played on Monday (L1), with one of those wins coming against QPR at Loftus Road in January 2012.
  • Matt Smith has been directly involved in seven goals in his past six league starts for QPR at Loftus Road (three goals, four assists).
  • James Maddison has scored six and assisted one more in his past six away Championship games for Norwich.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC