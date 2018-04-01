Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City
QPR boss Ian Holloway is likely to make changes after his side's four-match unbeaten run was ended by Reading.
Massimo Luongo, Matt Smith and Ryan Manning could start after being named on the bench against the Royals.
Norwich remain without Onel Hernandez and Mortiz Leitner, both of whom are battling hamstring problems.
Wales midfielder Marley Watkins could be included if Daniel Farke chooses to make changes from the side which lost at home to Fulham on Friday.
Match facts
- QPR have won one of their past 10 league games against the Canaries (D3 L6), winning 2-1 at Loftus Road last season.
- Since that 2-1 defeat, Norwich have won both Championship encounters against the Hoops, winning 4-0 on the final day of last season and 2-0 earlier this season, with both wins at Carrow Road.
- Ian Holloway has won five of his six home Championship matches against Norwich (L1), including both with QPR.
- The Canaries have won 12 of their past 13 matches in all competitions played on Monday (L1), with one of those wins coming against QPR at Loftus Road in January 2012.
- Matt Smith has been directly involved in seven goals in his past six league starts for QPR at Loftus Road (three goals, four assists).
- James Maddison has scored six and assisted one more in his past six away Championship games for Norwich.