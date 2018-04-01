Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will miss the next three matches after his red card at Brentford

Sheffield United will be forced into a change in goal as Jamal Blackman is suspended following his red card in Friday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Simon Moore is set to replace Blackman, while Lee Evans and David Brooks are available after international duty.

Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is pushing to start for second-placed Cardiff after a substitute appearance in the 3-1 win over Burton.

But Joe Ralls (hamstring) and Jazz Richards (ankle) are out injured.

Match facts