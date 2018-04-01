Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Cardiff
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman
Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will miss the next three matches after his red card at Brentford
Sheffield United will be forced into a change in goal as Jamal Blackman is suspended following his red card in Friday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Simon Moore is set to replace Blackman, while Lee Evans and David Brooks are available after international duty.

Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is pushing to start for second-placed Cardiff after a substitute appearance in the 3-1 win over Burton.

But Joe Ralls (hamstring) and Jazz Richards (ankle) are out injured.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won none of their last five home league matches against Cardiff (D3 L2), though this is their first meeting at Bramall Lane since April 2011.
  • Cardiff's last away league defeat against the Blades was in December 2004, with Sheffield United then managed by current Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.
  • The Blades have won six of their last eight home matches on Monday at Bramall Lane in all competitions (D2), last losing in November 2009 against Newcastle United.
  • Warnock hasn't managed against former club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane since August 2010, when his QPR side won 3-0 in a Championship match.
  • Ched Evans has been involved in four goals in his last three league starts against Cardiff (three goals, one assist).
  • The Bluebirds have won 31 points from their 18 away league games this season - their best return at this stage of the season since 2002/03 (32 pts), in which they were promoted from the third tier via the play-offs.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
