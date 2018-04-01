Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Sheffield United will be forced into a change in goal as Jamal Blackman is suspended following his red card in Friday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Simon Moore is set to replace Blackman, while Lee Evans and David Brooks are available after international duty.
Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is pushing to start for second-placed Cardiff after a substitute appearance in the 3-1 win over Burton.
But Joe Ralls (hamstring) and Jazz Richards (ankle) are out injured.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have won none of their last five home league matches against Cardiff (D3 L2), though this is their first meeting at Bramall Lane since April 2011.
- Cardiff's last away league defeat against the Blades was in December 2004, with Sheffield United then managed by current Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.
- The Blades have won six of their last eight home matches on Monday at Bramall Lane in all competitions (D2), last losing in November 2009 against Newcastle United.
- Warnock hasn't managed against former club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane since August 2010, when his QPR side won 3-0 in a Championship match.
- Ched Evans has been involved in four goals in his last three league starts against Cardiff (three goals, one assist).
- The Bluebirds have won 31 points from their 18 away league games this season - their best return at this stage of the season since 2002/03 (32 pts), in which they were promoted from the third tier via the play-offs.