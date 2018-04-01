Championship
Sunderland15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland celebrate
Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship with their win at Derby on Friday
Sunderland will assess striker Joel Asoro before they face Sheffield Wednesday after he missed Friday's 4-1 win at Derby County with a head injury.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter will not face the Owls because of suspension.

Wednesday could give a first start since August to Fernando Forestieri, who returned from long-term injury with a goal against Preston on Friday.

Otherwise, boss Jos Luhukay has no new concerns as his side look to build on their 4-1 success over North End.

Match facts

  • Sunderland have only lost one of their last 13 league matches against the Owls (W8 D4), a 2-1 defeat in March 1997 in the Premier League.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win any of their last nine away league visits to Sunderland (D3 L6) since winning 2-1 in August 1969 at Roker Park.
  • The Black Cats have won none of their last eight league matches played on Monday at the Stadium of Light (D5 L3), last winning against West Brom in August 2006.
  • The Owls are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches played in April (W7 D4), winning each of the last six in a row.
  • Only in 2005/06 (1) have Sunderland won fewer home league games after their first 19 of the season than in 2017/18 (2). The Black Cats suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2005/06.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has scored three goals in his last four away league games for the Owls, as many as he netted in his previous 42 (including play-offs).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
