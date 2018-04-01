Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland will assess striker Joel Asoro before they face Sheffield Wednesday after he missed Friday's 4-1 win at Derby County with a head injury.
Defender Jake Clarke-Salter will not face the Owls because of suspension.
Wednesday could give a first start since August to Fernando Forestieri, who returned from long-term injury with a goal against Preston on Friday.
Otherwise, boss Jos Luhukay has no new concerns as his side look to build on their 4-1 success over North End.
Match facts
- Sunderland have only lost one of their last 13 league matches against the Owls (W8 D4), a 2-1 defeat in March 1997 in the Premier League.
- Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win any of their last nine away league visits to Sunderland (D3 L6) since winning 2-1 in August 1969 at Roker Park.
- The Black Cats have won none of their last eight league matches played on Monday at the Stadium of Light (D5 L3), last winning against West Brom in August 2006.
- The Owls are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches played in April (W7 D4), winning each of the last six in a row.
- Only in 2005/06 (1) have Sunderland won fewer home league games after their first 19 of the season than in 2017/18 (2). The Black Cats suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2005/06.
- Atdhe Nuhiu has scored three goals in his last four away league games for the Owls, as many as he netted in his previous 42 (including play-offs).