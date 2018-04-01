Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship with their win at Derby on Friday

Sunderland will assess striker Joel Asoro before they face Sheffield Wednesday after he missed Friday's 4-1 win at Derby County with a head injury.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter will not face the Owls because of suspension.

Wednesday could give a first start since August to Fernando Forestieri, who returned from long-term injury with a goal against Preston on Friday.

Otherwise, boss Jos Luhukay has no new concerns as his side look to build on their 4-1 success over North End.

Match facts