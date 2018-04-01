Championship
Ipswich15:00Millwall
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Millwall

Bersant Celina
Bersant Celina has scored eight goals in 36 games for Ipswich, but has found the net only once in 2018
Ipswich have no new injuries to deal with from Saturday's defeat by struggling Birmingham City.

Mick McCarthy is likely to make changes for his side's second game in 48 hours, with Bersant Celina and Mustapha Carayol among those hoping to start.

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien could start after coming off the bench on his return from injury in Friday's win against Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Ben Thompson remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won each of their last three league games against Millwall, winning 4-3 in the reverse fixture at the Den this season.
  • The Lions have lost each of their last three Championship visits to Portman Road, failing to score a single goal in any of those defeats.
  • Mick McCarthy has won his last five home matches against Millwall in all competitions without conceding a goal.
  • McCarthy's only home defeat versus Millwall was in August 2003 as Sunderland boss, with current Millwall manager Neil Harris playing the full game for the Lions that day.
  • The Tractor Boys have failed to score in each of their last five home league games, their longest ever goalless streak at home.
  • Millwall have won six consecutive away league games for just the second time in their history (also in March 2009) - they have never recorded seven away wins in a row.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
