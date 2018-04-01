Ipswich Town v Millwall
Ipswich have no new injuries to deal with from Saturday's defeat by struggling Birmingham City.
Mick McCarthy is likely to make changes for his side's second game in 48 hours, with Bersant Celina and Mustapha Carayol among those hoping to start.
Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien could start after coming off the bench on his return from injury in Friday's win against Nottingham Forest.
Midfielder Ben Thompson remains a doubt with an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won each of their last three league games against Millwall, winning 4-3 in the reverse fixture at the Den this season.
- The Lions have lost each of their last three Championship visits to Portman Road, failing to score a single goal in any of those defeats.
- Mick McCarthy has won his last five home matches against Millwall in all competitions without conceding a goal.
- McCarthy's only home defeat versus Millwall was in August 2003 as Sunderland boss, with current Millwall manager Neil Harris playing the full game for the Lions that day.
- The Tractor Boys have failed to score in each of their last five home league games, their longest ever goalless streak at home.
- Millwall have won six consecutive away league games for just the second time in their history (also in March 2009) - they have never recorded seven away wins in a row.