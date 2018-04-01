Ipswich Town v Millwall

Bersant Celina has scored eight goals in 36 games for Ipswich, but has found the net only once in 2018

Ipswich have no new injuries to deal with from Saturday's defeat by struggling Birmingham City.

Mick McCarthy is likely to make changes for his side's second game in 48 hours, with Bersant Celina and Mustapha Carayol among those hoping to start.

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien could start after coming off the bench on his return from injury in Friday's win against Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Ben Thompson remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Match facts