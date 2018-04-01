Burton Albion v Middlesbrough
Burton have no new injury or suspension concerns to contend with ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.
Defender John Brayford could feature again after returning from a calf injury in Friday's defeat by Cardiff.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could also name an unchanged line-up from the side which lost 2-1 to nine-man Wolves.
Jonny Howson and Britt Assombalonga, brought on from the bench against Wolves, are options to start if Pulis chooses to rotate his squad.
Match facts
- These sides last met at the Pirelli Stadium in the League Cup in August 2015 - Middlesbrough won the match 2-1 in extra-time.
- Middlesbrough won the only previous league fixture between the teams at the Riverside earlier this season, a 2-0 victory with two goals from Britt Assombalonga.
- Nigel Clough and Tony Pulis have only faced each other once previously as managers - Clough's Derby lost an FA Cup fourth round match 2-0 against Stoke in January 2012.
- Assombalonga has scored braces in each of his two Championship matches against the Brewers - as well as his brace in the reverse fixture, he also scored twice for Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2016/17 season.
- Burton have won their past two Championship games played on Monday, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.
- Middlesbrough have kept just two clean sheets in their past 12 away league games, recording shutouts versus QPR and Birmingham.