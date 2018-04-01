Championship
Burton15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Middlesbrough

John Brayford
John Brayford's Burton dropped to the foot of the Championship following Sunderland's win at Derby on Friday
Click here for live text coverage on Monday 12:30-22:00 BST

Burton have no new injury or suspension concerns to contend with ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.

Defender John Brayford could feature again after returning from a calf injury in Friday's defeat by Cardiff.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could also name an unchanged line-up from the side which lost 2-1 to nine-man Wolves.

Jonny Howson and Britt Assombalonga, brought on from the bench against Wolves, are options to start if Pulis chooses to rotate his squad.

Match facts

  • These sides last met at the Pirelli Stadium in the League Cup in August 2015 - Middlesbrough won the match 2-1 in extra-time.
  • Middlesbrough won the only previous league fixture between the teams at the Riverside earlier this season, a 2-0 victory with two goals from Britt Assombalonga.
  • Nigel Clough and Tony Pulis have only faced each other once previously as managers - Clough's Derby lost an FA Cup fourth round match 2-0 against Stoke in January 2012.
  • Assombalonga has scored braces in each of his two Championship matches against the Brewers - as well as his brace in the reverse fixture, he also scored twice for Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2016/17 season.
  • Burton have won their past two Championship games played on Monday, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.
  • Middlesbrough have kept just two clean sheets in their past 12 away league games, recording shutouts versus QPR and Birmingham.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

