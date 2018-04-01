Burton Albion v Middlesbrough

John Brayford's Burton dropped to the foot of the Championship following Sunderland's win at Derby on Friday

Burton have no new injury or suspension concerns to contend with ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.

Defender John Brayford could feature again after returning from a calf injury in Friday's defeat by Cardiff.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could also name an unchanged line-up from the side which lost 2-1 to nine-man Wolves.

Jonny Howson and Britt Assombalonga, brought on from the bench against Wolves, are options to start if Pulis chooses to rotate his squad.

Match facts