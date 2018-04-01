Bristol City v Brentford
Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint has completed a three-match suspension and is available to face fellow play-off contenders Brentford.
Jamie Paterson was withdrawn in the second half at Barnsley on Friday but should be fit enough to feature.
Brentford will be without influential midfielder Ryan Woods, who is banned after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.
But Romaine Sawyers could play after serving his one-match suspension.
Match facts
- The Robins have won one of their last 10 league matches against Brentford (D3 L6), a 1-0 win in March 2007 in League One.
- The Bees have won their last three league visits to Ashton Gate, winning 1-0 last season with a goal from Maxime Colin.
- Lee Johnson has never beaten Brentford in his managerial career, failing to win in six games (D3 L3).
- Alan Judge has had a hand in four goals in two league appearances against Bristol City for Brentford (three goals, one assist).
- Bristol City have lost four of their last five Championship matches played on Monday (D1), conceding 15 goals across those four defeats.
- Brentford have alternated between a defeat and a win in each of their last nine away league games, losing last time out to Millwall.
- After consecutive defeats by Wolves and Norwich, the Robins are unbeaten in their last five home league games (W3 D2).