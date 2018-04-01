Bristol City v Brentford

Ryan Woods will miss Brentford's next three matches following his red card against Sheffield United

Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint has completed a three-match suspension and is available to face fellow play-off contenders Brentford.

Jamie Paterson was withdrawn in the second half at Barnsley on Friday but should be fit enough to feature.

Brentford will be without influential midfielder Ryan Woods, who is banned after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

But Romaine Sawyers could play after serving his one-match suspension.

Match facts