Bristol City15:00Brentford
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Brentford

Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods
Ryan Woods will miss Brentford's next three matches following his red card against Sheffield United
Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint has completed a three-match suspension and is available to face fellow play-off contenders Brentford.

Jamie Paterson was withdrawn in the second half at Barnsley on Friday but should be fit enough to feature.

Brentford will be without influential midfielder Ryan Woods, who is banned after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

But Romaine Sawyers could play after serving his one-match suspension.

Match facts

  • The Robins have won one of their last 10 league matches against Brentford (D3 L6), a 1-0 win in March 2007 in League One.
  • The Bees have won their last three league visits to Ashton Gate, winning 1-0 last season with a goal from Maxime Colin.
  • Lee Johnson has never beaten Brentford in his managerial career, failing to win in six games (D3 L3).
  • Alan Judge has had a hand in four goals in two league appearances against Bristol City for Brentford (three goals, one assist).
  • Bristol City have lost four of their last five Championship matches played on Monday (D1), conceding 15 goals across those four defeats.
  • Brentford have alternated between a defeat and a win in each of their last nine away league games, losing last time out to Millwall.
  • After consecutive defeats by Wolves and Norwich, the Robins are unbeaten in their last five home league games (W3 D2).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

