Oldham Athletic v Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|37
|24
|8
|5
|71
|23
|48
|80
|2
|Blackburn
|38
|23
|10
|5
|72
|35
|37
|79
|3
|Shrewsbury
|39
|23
|9
|7
|52
|31
|21
|78
|4
|Rotherham
|39
|20
|6
|13
|64
|46
|18
|66
|5
|Scunthorpe
|40
|15
|15
|10
|57
|48
|9
|60
|6
|Plymouth
|39
|17
|9
|13
|51
|47
|4
|60
|7
|Peterborough
|39
|15
|13
|11
|61
|49
|12
|58
|8
|Charlton
|38
|16
|10
|12
|50
|46
|4
|58
|9
|Portsmouth
|39
|18
|4
|17
|49
|47
|2
|58
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|16
|6
|17
|56
|58
|-2
|54
|11
|Bradford
|38
|16
|5
|17
|49
|56
|-7
|53
|12
|Southend
|39
|13
|11
|15
|45
|59
|-14
|50
|13
|Doncaster
|38
|12
|13
|13
|47
|45
|2
|49
|14
|Gillingham
|38
|12
|13
|13
|43
|43
|0
|49
|15
|Fleetwood
|39
|13
|9
|17
|51
|57
|-6
|48
|16
|Blackpool
|39
|11
|14
|14
|45
|50
|-5
|47
|17
|Oxford Utd
|38
|12
|10
|16
|53
|58
|-5
|46
|18
|Walsall
|39
|11
|11
|17
|47
|58
|-11
|44
|19
|MK Dons
|39
|10
|12
|17
|39
|52
|-13
|42
|20
|Wimbledon
|39
|11
|9
|19
|37
|50
|-13
|42
|21
|Oldham
|37
|10
|10
|17
|50
|65
|-15
|40
|22
|Northampton
|40
|10
|10
|20
|36
|67
|-31
|40
|23
|Rochdale
|37
|8
|14
|15
|38
|46
|-8
|38
|24
|Bury
|39
|7
|9
|23
|32
|59
|-27
|30
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.