League Two
Luton15:00Mansfield
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 2nd April 2018

  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • LutonLuton Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00BarnetBarnet
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

Top Stories