Chesterfield v Newport County

Relegation-threatened Chesterfield have no fresh injury problems ahead of the League Two clash with Newport.

Captain Robbie Weir is fit again but Sam Hird, Giles Coke, Gozie Ugwu, Ian Evatt, Jordan Sinnott and Dylan Mottley-Henry are all still injured.

Newport remain without captain Joss Labadie following knee surgery.

They also have doubts over Paul Hayes (calf) and Robbie Willmott (knee) after the pair picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw with Coventry.