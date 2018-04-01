League Two
Chesterfield15:00Newport
Venue: Proact Stadium

Chesterfield v Newport County

Chesterfield captain Robbie Weir

Relegation-threatened Chesterfield have no fresh injury problems ahead of the League Two clash with Newport.

Captain Robbie Weir is fit again but Sam Hird, Giles Coke, Gozie Ugwu, Ian Evatt, Jordan Sinnott and Dylan Mottley-Henry are all still injured.

Newport remain without captain Joss Labadie following knee surgery.

They also have doubts over Paul Hayes (calf) and Robbie Willmott (knee) after the pair picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw with Coventry.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 2nd April 2018

  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • LutonLuton Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00BarnetBarnet
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

