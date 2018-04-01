Stevenage v Barnet
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|38
|24
|5
|9
|65
|40
|25
|77
|2
|Luton
|40
|21
|11
|8
|82
|42
|40
|74
|3
|Wycombe
|40
|20
|11
|9
|73
|54
|19
|71
|4
|Notts County
|40
|18
|13
|9
|61
|42
|19
|67
|5
|Exeter
|39
|20
|6
|13
|52
|44
|8
|66
|6
|Coventry
|39
|19
|8
|12
|48
|32
|16
|65
|7
|Lincoln City
|39
|17
|13
|9
|56
|42
|14
|64
|8
|Mansfield
|39
|16
|15
|8
|56
|41
|15
|63
|9
|Swindon
|39
|19
|4
|16
|60
|59
|1
|61
|10
|Carlisle
|40
|16
|12
|12
|57
|49
|8
|60
|11
|Colchester
|40
|15
|13
|12
|49
|44
|5
|58
|12
|Newport
|39
|13
|15
|11
|49
|50
|-1
|54
|13
|Cambridge
|40
|14
|12
|14
|42
|52
|-10
|54
|14
|Crawley
|40
|15
|8
|17
|50
|57
|-7
|53
|15
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|12
|16
|58
|58
|0
|48
|16
|Stevenage
|39
|11
|12
|16
|50
|56
|-6
|45
|17
|Crewe
|40
|13
|4
|23
|50
|65
|-15
|43
|18
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|-10
|42
|19
|Morecambe
|39
|9
|15
|15
|38
|48
|-10
|42
|20
|Port Vale
|40
|10
|12
|18
|43
|55
|-12
|42
|21
|Forest Green
|39
|11
|7
|21
|47
|67
|-20
|40
|22
|Grimsby
|40
|9
|11
|20
|32
|61
|-29
|38
|23
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|7
|22
|41
|68
|-27
|34
|24
|Barnet
|40
|8
|9
|23
|36
|59
|-23
|33
