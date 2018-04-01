Wrexham v Boreham Wood

Wrexham have an entirely fit squad to choose from as they bid to keep their promotion bid on track at home.

However, they know that a defeat would see the visitors leapfrog them in what is an increasingly tight battle for a play-off berth.

Boreham Wood head to North Wales with a doubt over 10-goal striker Angelo Balanta who has misssed their last two matches against Aldershot and Barrow.

Wrexham were held by Bromley on Friday and Boreham Wood drew against Barrow.