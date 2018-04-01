National League
Wrexham15:00Boreham Wood
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Boreham Wood

Wrexham have an entirely fit squad to choose from as they bid to keep their promotion bid on track at home.

However, they know that a defeat would see the visitors leapfrog them in what is an increasingly tight battle for a play-off berth.

Boreham Wood head to North Wales with a doubt over 10-goal striker Angelo Balanta who has misssed their last two matches against Aldershot and Barrow.

Wrexham were held by Bromley on Friday and Boreham Wood drew against Barrow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 2nd April 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • BarrowBarrow15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00ChesterChester
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00BromleyBromley
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00WokingWoking
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Top Stories